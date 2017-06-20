“The earth is flat”, Irving said.While the Cleveland Cavaliers are doing pretty well this season, that doesn’t excuse the fact that one of their guards believes that the earth is flat. Not only did he proclaim his flat-earth theory, he also professed to believing in aliens. On Friday, Irving made waves in the Big Easy after he made an appearance on a podcast hosted by teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.”It’s right in front of our faces”, he continued. Kelly Says New Immigration Order Will Vet in More Reliable Way

Asked whether that meant Trump’s new executive order would allow people with green cards and visas to come into the United States, Kelly said “it’s a good assumption”. Irving, who signed a $90 million contract with the Cavaliers in 2014, went on to justify his belief by saying that “they lie to us”, though he did not specify who “they” are. They’re particularly putting you in the direction of what to believe and what not to believe.”I think people should do their own research, man”, Irving told ESPN.Kyrie Irving’s revelation that he believes Earth is flat has opened the floodgates, allowing other National Basketball Association players to reveal that they’re on his side.And if you’re keeping tallies on all Irving’s beliefs, he does think dinosaurs were real, but he doesn’t think scientists nailed down what they looked like. His argument points to the fact people are taught the earth is round from an early age without a chance to form their own opinion. Irish woman charged with murder after stabbing in Australia

A woman has been charged with murder after an Irish man was stabbed to death outside a home in western Sydney. Prior to the actual incident, a second male has come home, ‘ Inspector Fitzgerald told The Daily Telegraph . Irving responded, “For what I’ve known for many years, what I’ve been taught is that the Earth is round”.Frye and Jefferson said yes, but Irving disagreed. The truth is right there. He will be playing in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday as well. “I haven’t done enough research but it may be flat”.”There are extraterrestrial beings that exist in the universe”, said Irving. Let’s just hope this is an elaborate hoax from a bunch of bored athletes trying to pull a fast one on the people who cover them every day. After all, popular rapper B.o.B. believes the same thing.Well, I don’t know about you guys, but yes, I can comprehend that line of thinking, since that’s exactly what happens. Westbrook, Durant All-Star reunion off to awkward start

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for – to see if Westbrook and the Warriors can get along at all. Man, a lot of great-looking things at fashion week I’m looking forward to – new collections.