Irish woman charged with murder after stabbing in Australia

A woman has been charged with murder after an Irish man was stabbed to death outside a home in western Sydney.The 29-year-old man, also an Irish national, died at the Padstow property early on Saturday, and the woman, 26, who lives at the home was arrested along with a 36-year-old man. Ms Cahill will appear in Parramatta Local Court on Sunday morning for a bail hearing.Emergency crews arrived to the couple’s home just after midnight, after reports of a fight, to find 29-year-old Daithy Ian Walsh bleeding to death in his driveway. Police Called During Custody Dispute Between Robin Thicke and Paula Patton

Sources close to Robin Thicke claim that he was aware Patton has a restraining order, but he never came close to her. Thicke headed back to court days later to request a new court supervisor, but his motion was denied. They found the man critically injured with a stab wound to his neck.The 36-year-old man sustained minor injuries and no women were hurt.New South Wales Police Force (NSWPF) said they arrested a 25-year-old woman known to the victim, and confirmed she is believed to have been his partner.”NSWPF is working with the Irish Consulate in Sydney”. Prior to the actual incident, a second male has come home, ‘ Inspector Fitzgerald told The Daily Telegraph. Child dies following vehicle bomb attack in Turkey

Gungor Azim Tuna initially said the victim was 3 years old. “The housing complex was severely damaged”, Tuna added. Members of ISIS or one of its affiliates likely committed the attacks, officials said. Enniscorthy councillor John O’Rourke said: “The town is numbed by this tragedy”.”David grew up in Moran Park in the town, the son of highly respected builder John Walsh”.Friends have paid tribute to Mr Walsh on social media, calling him a wonderful father to his three daughters. “In his early 20s, he played for Enniscorthy United”. Is the worst of the biggest storm of season over?

According to a San Bernardino County’s team of firefighters , one of two drivers in distress was successfully rescued. Meteorologists predicted the storm would dump four to six inches of water in regions with elevated levels of drought.