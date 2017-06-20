Body of missing Oshawa father Cameron Bailie found in Lake Ontario

The body of Cameron Bailie, the Oshawa man who vanished from his home in January, has been found and police say foul play is not expected.Bailie’s body was found in Lake Ontario near Lakeview Park in Oshawa on Saturday. Though foul play is not suspected, police said his death has not yet been ruled a suicide. Toxicology screens have been ordered.“In terms of the exact cause of death we are still working with the coroner and the medical experts to determine what that was,” said Dave Selby, a spokesperson with the Durham Region Police Service. Much of the search efforts into Bailie’s whereabouts focused around the park and Lake Ontario along the Oshawa shoreline, about 3.8 km from his home.“Our suspicions were that he was in the water,” said Glen Turpin, co-ordinator for the Ontario Volunteer Emergency Response Team (OVERT). The team performed two water searches by boat, travelling from Darlington to Whitby, using “very limited technology,” including sonar. Article Continued BelowBailie’s body was found in an area of the lake that had already been heavily searched but the “incredible amount of dynamics involved,” from drastic changes in temperature over the last two seasons to strong currents, would impact those efforts, Turpin said.Bailie’s shoes were previously found within the park that borders the area where the body was found. They were found in separate locations, which the family found unusual.Bailie had no history of mental illness. His sister Amanda Gerrard saw him the night before he was last seen and said all appeared to be well.