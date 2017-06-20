Not too late to get a flu shot, CDC says

“As long as the flu virus is circulating in a community, it’s not too late to get vaccinated”, said Dr. Karen Murphy, secretary of health.The authors noted that most influenza infections this season have been caused by influenza A (H3N2). At least for this year, the CDC recommends the injectable flu vaccines. The report, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that flu activity in the US started to increase around mid-December, and remained elevated as of February 4, the most recent date for which flu data is available. Smith eyes Australian Open crown

World No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn improved to 4-under on Saturday and her sister Moriya is at 1-under heading into the fourth round. Smith takes a one-shot lead into Saturday's third round at Royal Adelaide but Webb missed the cut. "Interim influenza vaccine effectiveness estimates for the 2016-17 season indicate that vaccination reduced the risk for influenza-associated medical visits by approximately half", a CDC team wrote in the agency's weekly report on disease. While every flu season is different, last year's flu season peaked in March, so you still have time to protect yourself with the flu vaccine.Flu activity is especially severe in the South and some Midwestern states and in the East, particularly in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and CT, according to the CDC. This virus poses "special challenges", they said, because it undergoes more frequent and extensive genetic changes than either the H1N1 A or influenza B strains. Given what doctors and public health officials are seeing now, there is likely to be a repeat this year, she said, with the caveat that it's impossible to accurately call the peak until rates start to decline.In a separate report, Lenee Blanton, MPH, of the CDC, characterized influenza activity as "moderate" so far this year.

The large majority of influenza-positive respiratory specimens tested positive for influenza A viruses. The first death happened in January with a person over the age of 65.Rita Espinoza, Metro Health chief of epidemiology, said the rise is not as high as it has been in previous years. There also were two victims connected to previous weeks.Most of the flu sufferers this year have contracted H3N2, a strain of the virus known to be particularly hard on the elderly.

Thus far in the 2016-2017 season, the percentage of deaths from pneumonia and influenza ranged from 5.6% to 7.9% of all USA deaths, which exceeded the epidemic threshold for three weeks in January. Pediatric deaths nationwide are now at 20. Nine out of ten flu sufferers this winter have this type of Influenza A.