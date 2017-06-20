Spanish state prosecutor accuses ex-Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho of tax fraud

MADRID – A Spanish state prosecutor accused former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho of tax fraud worth about $5 million in unpaid taxes on Tuesday.A statement issued by the section for economic crimes of Madrid’s provincial state prosecutor’s office said its investigations indicated that Mourinho committed two counts of tax fraud in 2011 and 2012.The state prosecutor based the accusations on information provided by Spain’s Tax Office, which indicate that Mourinho used shell companies in the Virgin Islands and Ireland to “hide profits made from image rights.”Read more: Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo hit with tax fraud chargesArticle Continued BelowLionel Messi loses Supreme Court appeal over tax-fraud conviction in SpainCanadian businesses pull money out of tax havensIt will now be up to a judge to decide whether to take the matter to court.